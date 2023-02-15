K Govindraj all set to become first Indian president of FIBA Asia

In a big push to Indian basketball, Basketball Federation of India president K Govindraj has been nominated as the new president of FIBA Asia.

FIBA Asia is one of the five regional bodies of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the four other regions are Africa, America, Europe and Oceania.

In a few weeks, the FIBA Asia Elective Congress will formally ratify Govindaraj's nomination, making him the first Indian to hold the top position in Asian basketball history.

Basketball Federation of India president and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council @Iam_KGovindaraj named FIBA - Asia president designate. He will be the first Indian to occupy Asian Basketball's top post. #basketball — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) February 14, 2023

The 45-member FIBA Asia Congress of National Federations will be under his leadership. At the moment, Govindaraj is the senior-most member of the FIBA Asia Board.



In the 63-year-old history of FIBA Asia, this is the first time it will be headed by an Indian.

Member of Karnataka Legislative Council and former vice-president of Indian Olympic Association, Govindaraj will replace Qatar's Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani, who was serving his fourth five-year term as head of FIBA Asia since 2002.

Commenting on his nomination, Govindaraj said: "It's an honour for the entire Indian sports fraternity to get an opportunity and responsibility to be at the helm of affairs of Asian basketball and help in the development of basketball in Asia.

BFI President thanked FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis and FIBA executive director in Asia Hago Khajirian for reposing faith in him. He also extended his gratitude to current secretary general of Basketball Federation of India Chander Mukhi Sharma.