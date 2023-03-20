Elite Pro Basketball League: Jaipur Giants battle Chennai Turbos in pre-season finals

Jaipur Giants and Chennai Turbos are all set to lock horns in the Elite Pro Basketball League Pre-Season final.

In the first semi-final, Jaipur Giants defeated Hyderabad Hoops by 12 points in a closely fought battle. The final score read 96 – 84 in favor of Jaipur Giants, who secured their place in the final.

The trio of Deepak Chaudhari, Joginder Singh, and Prakash Mishra used all their experience, and this proved to be the crucial factor for the win.

Deepak Chaudhari top-scored for Jaipur Giants with 28 points closely followed by Prakash Mishra with 25 points and Joginder Singh with 23 points.

Mandeep Singh top-scored for Hyderabad Hopps with 30 points, but no one else made a mark.

In another close encounter, the Chennai Turbos pipped Mumbai Stars just by 6 points to make their place in the final. The final score was 87-81 in favor of Chennai Turbos.

It was a closely fought match with the lead changing 10 times and Chennai Turbos leading as much as by 18 points at one stage.

Manik Ohlan from Mumbai Stars injured himself in the closing minutes of the second quarter. His stay on the court throughout the game could have impacted the outcome of the contest.

Chennai Turbo’s Arvind Annadurai top scored with 42 points and he was the critical factor for Chennai to win. On the other hand, Ajay Singh of Mumbai Stars top scored with 25 points.

The finals between Jaipur Giants and Chennai Turbos will be played today at 5 PM.