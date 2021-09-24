Basketball: Indian players and officials who have made their mark in NBA

The National Basketball Association or NBA is one of the most-watched sports leagues across the world. Based in North America, the NBA is one of the four major sports leagues in the United States (USA) and Canada with a total of 30 teams.



Though in contrary to USA basketball has not really managed to develop into anything substantial in India, quite a few Indians have managed to leave their mark in the premier men's basketball league. Here, we look at players or officials of Indian descent who have left a mark in the NBA. Satnam Singh The name Satnam Singh needs little introduction for the Indian basketball followers. The now 25-year-old became the first-ever Indian to be drafted into the NBA after the Dallas Mavericks picked him up during the 2015 draft. Standing at 7'3", Singh was banned for doping in December last year and had recently announced that he will try his hands at wrestling.

"All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the signing of Satnam Singh, an international phenom best known as the first-ever player from India to be drafted by the National Basketball Association. The 7'3" Singh was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015" via Press Release. pic.twitter.com/QoMlur2h6R — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 23, 2021

Sim Bhullar Sim Bhullar holds the unique distinction of being the first-ever player of Indian origin to score a point in the NBA. Though the now 28-year-old went undrafted in the 2014 season, he was signed by the Sacramento Kings on a 10-day contract in 2015. His only points in the NBA came when he recorded 2 points against Utah Jazz that year. Sachin Gupta Sachin Gupta created history recently when he became the first man of Indian descent to be named an NBA executive. Gupta was appointed as the interim President of Basketball Operations of the team Minnesota Timberwolves on 23rd September 2021.

Sachin Gupta joins a growing list of Indians and Indian origin players who are making waves in the NBA.



He will be heading @Timberwolves' Basketball operations, a decision that came after Minnesota Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas left his post a few days ago.#Basketball pic.twitter.com/z0vuZpFbgh — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 24, 2021

Princepal Singh Princepal Singh scripted history earlier this year when he became the first Indian to be a part of the NBA championship-winning roster. One of the most promising names in Indian basketball, the 20-year-old won the title with Sacramento Kings and hopes to register himself in the NBA draft next year.

Princepal Singh became the first Indian basketballer to be part of an NBA championship roster at any level of NBA when his team Sacramento Kings defeated Boston Celtics 100-67 to bag the Summer League in Las Vegas this week. https://t.co/UQ2Dxim8N8 — NRI Affairs (@NRI_Affairs) August 28, 2021

Nav Bhatia Neither a basketball player nor an official but Nav Bhatia is still one of the most well-known names in the world of NBA. A mechanical engineer by profession, Nav Bhatia is a super fan of the team Toronto Raptors. The 69-year-old has been a regular feature in all the home games of the Raptors ever since they were inducted into NBA in 2005. His first moment of recognition came in 1998 when the then General Manager of Raptors called him to the centre-court during half time of a match and gave him the title 'Superfan'. Nav Bhatia was also recently included in the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of fame – the first-ever fan to be inducted in the iconic list. Suyash Mehta Suyash Mehta is the first Indian-origin referee to officiate in the NBA. With his parents having immigrated to the USA in the 1980s, Suyash was brought up in America. The now 29-year-old was supposed to become a doctor but decided to ditch medical school for an NBA educational training camp in 2013 to become a referee. Having made his NBA debut in the ongoing 2020-21 season, Suyash Mehta has already officiated in more than 25 games.

Meet the NBA's first full-time Indian-origin referee, Suyash Mehta. Learn how he shifted from pre-med to pre-ref in college and achieved the goals he set for himself with discipline and determination: https://t.co/hOf2iGKvM4 pic.twitter.com/4p4GdzahLB — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) January 30, 2021