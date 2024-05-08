Scott Flemming named head coach of Indian men's basketball team

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) announced NBA India coach Scott Flemming as the head coach of the Indian men's basketball team on Tuesday.

Scott will replace the Serbian coach Veselin Matic who joined the Indian team in 2019 as the head coach.

Scott has more than 38 years of coaching experience and was a two-time national coach of the year in the US Collegiate system. He has coached India in the past from 2012-2015.

Under his tutelage, India defeated China for the first time in the FIBA Asia Cup 2014 and won the gold medal in the 2014 Lusofonia Games held in Goa.

Dear All,



We are happy to inform you about the appointment of Mr. Scott Flemming as the new Head Coach for the Indian Senior Men Basketball Team. Mr. Flemming is from the United States and has 38 years of coaching experience.



Mr. Kulvinder Singh Gill

Secretary General - BFI pic.twitter.com/0VLDGooV7m — #IndiaBasketball (@BFI_basketball) May 7, 2024

"We are happy to inform you about the appointment of Mr. Scott Flemming as the new Head Coach for the Indian Senior Men Basketball Team," the Basketball Federation of India release stated.



"Currently, Mr. Flemming is working as a coach in the NBA (National Basketball Association) in the United States. With his experience and coaching abilities, we are confident that Mr. Flemming's appointment will help improve the performance of our Indian Senior Men's Basketball Team at the international level," the release stated further.

The release also mentions his previous stint with the Indian team.

Recently, the Indian men's basketball team succumbed to a 53-86 defeat in an intense Group E clash of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in front of the home crowd.

Currently ranked 82 in the FIBA Rankings, India will be facing Iran and Kazakhstan in the Group E qualifiers in November.