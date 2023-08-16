Asian Games
Basketball

India vs Saudi Arabia, FIBA Olympic Asia Qualifiers LIVE: IND 30-52 KSA in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates, Blog

India have never defeated Saudi Arabia in basketball history. Looking to stay alive in the 2024 Olympics qualifiers, India need a big win today. Follow Live:

India stunned Syria in the opening match, beat Indonesia, but then narrowly lost to Kazakshtan. (BFI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 Aug 2023 12:50 PM GMT

Basketball Olympic Qualifiers LIVE: India are looking for their first ever win over Saudi Arabia in basketball as they play their penultimate match of the FIBA Olympic Asia Qualifiers on Wednesday. In four previous meetings, India have always lost.

India need a big win over the Saudis to remain in contention to move into the next round of qualifiers in 2024 before the Paris Olympics. In the Asian zone, India are currently at 2nd spot with two wins and one loss and a point difference of +24.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-08-16 11:12:32
BasketballBasketball Federation of IndiaParis OlympicsOlympic Qualifiers
