India vs Saudi Arabia, FIBA Olympic Asia Qualifiers LIVE: IND 30-52 KSA in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates, Blog

Basketball Olympic Qualifiers LIVE: India are looking for their first ever win over Saudi Arabia in basketball as they play their penultimate match of the FIBA Olympic Asia Qualifiers on Wednesday. In four previous meetings, India have always lost.

India need a big win over the Saudis to remain in contention to move into the next round of qualifiers in 2024 before the Paris Olympics. In the Asian zone, India are currently at 2nd spot with two wins and one loss and a point difference of +24.

