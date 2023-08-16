Basketball
India vs Saudi Arabia, FIBA Olympic Asia Qualifiers LIVE: IND 30-52 KSA in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates, Blog
India have never defeated Saudi Arabia in basketball history. Looking to stay alive in the 2024 Olympics qualifiers, India need a big win today. Follow Live:
Basketball Olympic Qualifiers LIVE: India are looking for their first ever win over Saudi Arabia in basketball as they play their penultimate match of the FIBA Olympic Asia Qualifiers on Wednesday. In four previous meetings, India have always lost.
India need a big win over the Saudis to remain in contention to move into the next round of qualifiers in 2024 before the Paris Olympics. In the Asian zone, India are currently at 2nd spot with two wins and one loss and a point difference of +24.
Live Updates
- 16 Aug 2023 12:42 PM GMT
End of 1st Half: IND 30-52 KSA
A 22-point deficit to make up in the 2nd half. How did the Saudis pull away to here from 6-point each?
- 16 Aug 2023 12:32 PM GMT
IND 19-39 KSA after 15 minutes
The deficit increases to 20! Indian players have their hands on their heads as the Olympic dream seems to be slipping away.
- 16 Aug 2023 12:27 PM GMT
Q2: India's spirit looks broken as Saudi Arabia pull 19 points ahead
The lead keeps building! Annadurai making his presence felt but Saudi Arabia are unstoppable at the other end. Prince yet to make his mark even though he is being very active.
India's spirit now looks broken as the lead stretches to 19 with 4 minutes gone in Q2.
- 16 Aug 2023 12:21 PM GMT
Disastrous Q1 for India, IND 14-27 KSA
Saudi Arabia have blown India to bits in Quarter 1. Scores were at 6-6 at one point before KSA went on a 13-point streak. But towards the end of Q1, Muthu Krishnan shows some brilliant signs.
Muthu Krishnan makes a slippery run and scores a field goal. Signs that India could yet come up with something special.
- 16 Aug 2023 12:15 PM GMT
IND 8-19 KSA after 8 minutes
A 10-point gap opens up and India take a timeout. They need a change in momentum here with less than 4 minutes left in Q1.
Sandhu now misses an easy collection. India look out of sorts today. No similarity with the team that put up an amazing display against Syria, Indonesia and Kazakhstan. Hafeez misses now for a 2-pointer.
Muthu Krishnan gets a 2-pointer. Phew! first points for India in a long time.
- 16 Aug 2023 12:10 PM GMT
IND 6-13 KSA after 6 minutes
Saudi Arabai now start building a gap. Nothing going right for India as they fall 7 points behind. Bhriguvanshi, Prince all failing to find the basket.
- 16 Aug 2023 12:05 PM GMT
IND 6-6 KSA after 4 minutes
Pranav Prince gets back India on equal terms. Saudi Arabai look dangerous on the attacks still, but India pretty sharp on the counter too.
- 16 Aug 2023 12:02 PM GMT
Match Begins: Saudi Arabia take early lead
Saudi Arabai, the favourites for today, get the early lead. India hit back though. A quickly earned foul gets India on the scoreboard too.
- 16 Aug 2023 11:17 AM GMT
India's odds of qualification
Kazakhstan (65th) are the best-ranked team in the tournament, followed by Saudi Arabia (68), Syria (72), India (82) and Bahrain (84).
India need two wins in their remaining two matches. However, even that might not be enough as Bahrain has a mich higher points difference if India beat Bahrain in their last match with just a few points' lead.
The Indian men's basketball has appeared in the Olympics once, finishing 12th at the Moscow 1980 Games.