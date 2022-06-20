Indian U-16 basketball team makes history by finishing fifth at Asian Championships

The Indian U-16 boys' basketball team scripted history by finishing fifth, their best run so far, at the FIBA U-16 Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar when they surprised the strong basketball teams of Iran and Korea to grab the fifth spot.

Before this, India's best performance was a 10th finish at the 2009 Asian Championships.

At the Championships this time, the U-16 Indian cagers were fierce and fearless from the start to the end of their campaign, going on to narrowly miss out on a World Cup berth when they lost to Japan by just a seven-point difference in the quarter-finals.

Indian U16 basketball team creates history🔥



After losing against Japan, India win consecutive matches against Iran and South Korea to take 5⃣th spot at the FIBA U16 Championship.



Our previous best was 10th, back in 2009!

Well done lads👊#Basketball 🏀| #FIBAU16Asia pic.twitter.com/7DI2XlXp9q — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 19, 2022

Not to be put off by the loss, the Indian cagers charged back full force in the classification games and the World No. 50 Indian side pleasantly surprised the World No. 17 Iranian team and eventually the 2015 champs Korea, to cement their position as 5th on the list.



In the classification game for the 5-8 position, India displayed a lot of guts against Iran in a thriller and won the match 83-78 in Over Time after both teams were tied at 70 ALL.

Having played a power-packed match against Iran, India came all guns blazing against the World No. 32 and 3-time champion side, Korea and defeated them fair and square at 90-80.

With this resounding victory, the Indian cagers made history with a 5th-place finish, indicating how India is slowly getting strong in basketball again.