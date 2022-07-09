Indian basketball team for 2022 FIBA Asia Cup announced; U-16 star Kushal Singh called up

The Basketball Federation of India, on Saturday, announced the Indian team for the upcoming 2022 FIBA Asia Cup. The U-16 Asia Cup star Kushal Singh has earned his maiden senior call-up, while the experienced Amritpal Singh too makes a return after missing out on the recently concluded World Cup Qualifiers.

On the other hand, Deepak Choudhary and Lalit have been dropped from the World Cup qualifiers squad. The rest of the contingent remains the same.

The 2022 FIBA Asia Cup will be held from 12th June 2022 to 24th June 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Indian Team

Muin Bek Hafeez, Aravind M Kumar, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Sahaij P Singh, Amarendra Nayak, Vivek V Goti, Kushal Singh, Pranav Prince, Prashant Rawat, Pratyanshu Tomar, Aryan, Amritpal Singh

