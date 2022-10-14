Indian men, women enter U17 basketball 3x3 Asia Cup quarterfinal

The Indian U17 basketball teams, on Friday, made their way into the quarterfinals in both the men's and women's section of the ongoing FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. While the Indian men won both their group stage matches to qualify to the top eight, the women could taste victory only once.

The Indian men's team comprising of Jaideep Rathore, Harsh Dagar, Kushal Singh, and Lokendra Singh defeated the team from Uzbekistan 21-7 in their Pool B campaign opener earlier today.

They followed it up with yet another victory - this time by a margin of 21-11 over New Zealand to book the quarterfinals berth. They will now face the loser of the final Pool D clash between Jordan and Mongolia in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

The Indian women's team, on the other hand, started off with a hard fought 13-11 win over Turkmenistan, but went down 14-15 to Singapore in their second Pool D clash.

The Indian women will now face Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals on Sunday.