India qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 after thrilling win over Bahrain

India's men's basketball team secured qualification for the FIBA Asia Cup for the 11th consecutive time after defeating Bahrain 81-77 at the Khalifa Sports City.

India, led by coach Scott Flemming, held off a late comeback from Bahrain to clinch their spot in the 2025 edition of the tournament. The team showed resilience after losing a 12-point lead and trailing by two with under two minutes left.

Harsh Dagar was the standout performer, scoring 28 points, including six three-pointers, while also contributing three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Kanwar Sandhu added 15 points, while Pranav Prince and Hafeez had identical stats of 11 points and eight rebounds each.

The decisive moment came when Arvind Krishnan drained a crucial three-pointer to put India back in the lead at 78-77 with 1:39 remaining. He later made two free throws to seal the victory after Prince forced a crucial turnover in the final moments.

India dominated the rebounding battle, securing 48 rebounds to Bahrain’s 26, with Palpreet Singh Brar collecting 16 boards. The team also excelled from beyond the arc, hitting 14 three-pointers.

Coach Flemming expressed pride in his team's performance, stating, "Winning two games in this phase is a big achievement. We still have areas to improve, but I’m really proud of these guys."

Bahrain will now face Iraq in a must-win game for the final qualifying spot. Head coach Jad El Hajj remained hopeful, saying, "We have one last chance tomorrow. It’s like a final for us."

With this win, India joins Chinese Taipei and Guam as the latest teams to book their places in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from August 5-17.