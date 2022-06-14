India registers their first group win in 11 years at FIBA U-16 Asian Championships

A day after falling to a defeat against Australia, the Indian basketball team registered a comfortable 80-41 victory over Bahrain at the ongoing FIBA U-16 Asian Championship in Qatar on Monday.

This was the first win for the Indian hoopsters in the league stage of FIBA U-16 Asian Championships in over 11 years. The last time India won a game in the U-16 Asian Championships was way back in 2011 when they registered two victories in the preliminary round before finishing 12th overall.

Having lost their first match against Australia by a massive margin of 47-95, the Indian colts returned to the court determined against Bahrain. They started off aggressively and raced to a 11-point lead at 19-8 by the end of the first quarter.

The Indians continued their domination throughout the next three quarters pocketing each one of them 18-12, 18-12, 25-9 respectively to register a 80-41 win.

India will now take on Qatar later today eyeing their second win of the FIBA U-16 Asian Championships 2022.