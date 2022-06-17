India dominate Indonesia to enter their first quarterfinal at FIBA U-16 Asian C'Ships

The Indian cagers made history as for the first time ever they made it to the quarterfinals of the FIBA U-16 Asian Championships, defeating Indonesia in a dominant fashion in the pre-quarters clash at Qatar, Doha.

India's best finish at the continental event was when they had finished 10th, way back in 2009, when the Championships were first inaugurated. 13 years hence, the U-16 boys of the Indian basketball team have finally been able to cross that hurdle and have made it to the last eight of the tournament.

India, ranked World No. 50 in the world, took on the lower-ranked Indonesia and defeated them fair and square, 97-53 to sail into the quarterfinals.

With the trio of Lokendra Singh, Kushal Singh and Jaideep Rathore in fine shape, the baskets took place seamlessly and rapidly for India, with the three of them accounting for 83 of the total 97 goals.



By half-time, India had a 14-point lead at 43-29, giving them a massive advantage over Indonesia. After that, there was no looking back for the Indian U-16 boy's team as they proceeded to secure the win.

Into the quarters now, India will take on two-time bronze medallists and World No. 32 side of Japan on Friday.