India beat Qatar to enter pre-quarterfinals of FIBA U-16 Asian Championships

The Indian basketball team beat hosts Qatar in their final league stage match of the ongoing FIBA U-16 Asian Championships on Tuesday. The Indian hoopsters eased past Qatar 77-51 and have entered the pre-quarterfinal of the continental event.

India started their encounter against Qatar in a dominating fashion as they took a 23-16 lead at the end of the first quarter. The hosts fought back well in the second quarter but the Indians managed to match them shot for shot to take a 37-29 lead at half time.

The third quarter completely belonged to India as Kushal Singh ran riot to help India take it by a massive margin of 29-9. With the match already out of reach Qatar led the fourth quarter 13-11, but it did not matter as India closed off the match 77-21.

This is the first time since 2011 that India have won two league stage encounters in FIBA U16 Asian Championships. The Indians had then finished 12th overall in the tournament and would be looking to better that show this time around when they take on Indonesia tomorrow in the pre-quarterfinals.