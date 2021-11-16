South Asian Basketball Championship: India beat Maldives by 57 points to begin campaign

The Indian national basketball team beat Maldives by 57 points (88-31) in their opening match of the 6th South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Basketball championship. India (rank 78) will be taking on Maldives (rank 142), Bangladesh (rank 146) and defending champions Sri Lanka (rank 132) in this tournament being held in Dhaka over this week.



India, eyeing a sixth title in these South Asian championship this time, have won every time they have participated - 2002,2014,2015,2016,2017 - before Sri Lanka took the crown in 2018.

The four teams will play each other in a round-robin format, and the team with the highest number of points will be the champions at the end of the week. Sri Lanka also won their opening match of the tournament on Monday.



Led by captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, India - ranked world No. 78 - are the clear favourites in the tournament. The SABA Championship served as qualifying events for the likes of the FIBA Asia Cup. However, FIBA's new continental championship qualifying rules, introduced in 2017, mean that the tournament no longer has that status.



Indian basketball squad for SABA Championship 2021