CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Basketball

India announce teams for World Cup qualifiers, 3X3 Asia Cup

Visesh Bhriguvanshi, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon and Prashant Singh Rawat are the three players to have been named in both squads.

India announce teams for World Cup qualifiers, 3X3 Asia Cup
X

The senior men's Indian basketball team for the 3rd window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers (BFI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-30T08:50:47+05:30

The Basketball Federation of India named the Indian squads to play in the third window of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers as well as the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup 2022.

Captain Visesh Bhriguvanshi, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon and Prashant Singh Rawat are the three players to have been named in both squads. Veselin Matic continues as the head coach of the Indian teams.

India Basketball Squad for World Cup qualifiers

S.No

Name of Player

State

1.

Muin Bek Hafeez

Tamil Nadu

2.

M Arvind Kumar

Tamil Nadu

3.

Amarendra Nayak

Chandigarh

4.

Visesh Bhriguvanshi (Captain)

ONGC

5.

Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon

Chandigarh

6.

Deepak Choudhary

Railways

7.

Pranav Prince

Kerala

8.

Pratyanshu Tomar

Karnataka

9.

Prashant Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand

10.

Aryan

Delhi

11.

Lalit

Haryana

12.

Vivek Vinubhai Goti

Indian Navy

The Indian team will take on Philippines on July 3 and July 15, New Zealand on July 13 and Lebanon on July 17. At the end of the third window, the top three teams from each group progress to the Second Round.

India Basketball Squad for FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup 2022

Visesh Bhriguvanshi, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Prashant Singh Rawat and Manik Ohlan

India have been seeded sixth in this tournament and are in Qualifying Draw E alongside Turkmenistan and Palestine. Set to take place from July 6-10 in Singapore, the winners will qualify for the Fiba 3x3 World Cup next year.

Basketball 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X