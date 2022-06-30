Basketball
India announce teams for World Cup qualifiers, 3X3 Asia Cup
Visesh Bhriguvanshi, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon and Prashant Singh Rawat are the three players to have been named in both squads.
The Basketball Federation of India named the Indian squads to play in the third window of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers as well as the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup 2022.
Captain Visesh Bhriguvanshi, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon and Prashant Singh Rawat are the three players to have been named in both squads. Veselin Matic continues as the head coach of the Indian teams.
India Basketball Squad for World Cup qualifiers
S.No
Name of Player
State
1.
Muin Bek Hafeez
Tamil Nadu
2.
M Arvind Kumar
Tamil Nadu
3.
Amarendra Nayak
Chandigarh
4.
Visesh Bhriguvanshi (Captain)
ONGC
5.
Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon
Chandigarh
6.
Deepak Choudhary
Railways
7.
Pranav Prince
Kerala
8.
Pratyanshu Tomar
Karnataka
9.
Prashant Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand
10.
Aryan
Delhi
11.
Lalit
Haryana
12.
Vivek Vinubhai Goti
Indian Navy
The Indian team will take on Philippines on July 3 and July 15, New Zealand on July 13 and Lebanon on July 17. At the end of the third window, the top three teams from each group progress to the Second Round.
India Basketball Squad for FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup 2022
Visesh Bhriguvanshi, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Prashant Singh Rawat and Manik Ohlan
India have been seeded sixth in this tournament and are in Qualifying Draw E alongside Turkmenistan and Palestine. Set to take place from July 6-10 in Singapore, the winners will qualify for the Fiba 3x3 World Cup next year.