India announce teams for World Cup qualifiers, 3X3 Asia Cup

The Basketball Federation of India named the Indian squads to play in the third window of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers as well as the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup 2022.

Captain Visesh Bhriguvanshi, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon and Prashant Singh Rawat are the three players to have been named in both squads. Veselin Matic continues as the head coach of the Indian teams.

India Basketball Squad for World Cup qualifiers

S.No Name of Player State 1. Muin Bek Hafeez Tamil Nadu 2. M Arvind Kumar Tamil Nadu 3. Amarendra Nayak Chandigarh 4. Visesh Bhriguvanshi (Captain) ONGC 5. Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon Chandigarh 6. Deepak Choudhary Railways 7. Pranav Prince Kerala 8. Pratyanshu Tomar Karnataka 9. Prashant Singh Rawat Uttarakhand 10. Aryan Delhi 11. Lalit Haryana 12. Vivek Vinubhai Goti Indian Navy

The Indian team will take on Philippines on July 3 and July 15, New Zealand on July 13 and Lebanon on July 17. At the end of the third window, the top three teams from each group progress to the Second Round.

India Basketball Squad for FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup 2022

Visesh Bhriguvanshi, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Prashant Singh Rawat and Manik Ohlan

India have been seeded sixth in this tournament and are in Qualifying Draw E alongside Turkmenistan and Palestine. Set to take place from July 6-10 in Singapore, the winners will qualify for the Fiba 3x3 World Cup next year.