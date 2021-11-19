Indian men's team wins South Asian Basketball Association C'ships for sixth time

The men's Indian basketball team registered a resounding 65-point victory over Bangladesh by 106-41 to win the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Championship 2021 on Friday for the sixth time.



With three wins in three matches, India were at the top of the four-nation tournament, which was conducted at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka. Led by captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, India were the clear favourites to win the title as they faced little to no resistance in all the matches they competed in this year's tournament.



Earlier, India defeated Maldives by 57 points (88-31) in their opening match of the SABA Basketball championship. India (rank 78) played against Maldives (rank 142), defending champions Sri Lanka (rank 132), and Bangladesh (rank 146) in this tournament.