Hi 5 Youth Foundation and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation partner to build basketball courts 

In a significant stride towards empowering underprivileged children through a grassroot basketball program in India, the Hi 5 Youth Foundation has partnered with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) to construct basketball courts in Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

This is the 5th and 6th basketball court developed with the support of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. The two foundations have been collaborating since 2020 to build sports infrastructure in schools.



APSWR School, also known as Dr. BR Ambedkar Gurukulam School, is an all-girls school managed by the social welfare department of Andhra Pradesh and is the venue for the new basketball court.

This is home to around 400 girls in grades 5 to 10, the school is situated in Chittoor city, where APSBA conducts state camps and prepares teams for national tournaments. This marks Hi 5's second school program in Andhra Pradesh in partnership with APSBA (Andhra Pradesh State Basketball Association).

Hi 5 Youth Foundation and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation join hands

The second court will be built in RKM School, Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh. Established in 1966, this school focuses on uplifting the underprivileged tribal community in Arunachal Pradesh through education, healthcare, and livelihood initiatives. Hi 5 Youth Foundation commenced its program at RKM, Aalo in June 2023, with 200 children actively participating in daily training sessions.



Recognising the need in this remote region, Hi 5 Youth Foundation, with support from the STF, is set to build a basketball court with synthetic flooring, providing unique opportunities in a challenging location.

“Talking about this collaboration Sachin Tendulkar said, “Sports is a powerful tool that not only keeps children physically fit, but also builds character, self-esteem and confidence. It empowers children from marginalized backgrounds with the required skills that can help them win in all fields of life. The expansion of our association with the Hi 5 Youth Foundation to develop two more basketball courts for children in the tribal communities and girls in particular is one more step in our vision to transform India from a sports-watching nation to a sports-playing nation.”

Talking about the same Usha Sundar the founder of Hi 5 Youth Foundation said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in our mission to promote sports and empower youth. Together, we aim to create inclusive spaces where young talents can thrive and communities can come together. We would also like to highlight that STF is currently supporting 300 children at our Tribal Centers in Maharashtra, has built two half courts and one full court in a remote village in Gujarat, and another full court at the Parivaar Education Society campus in West Bengal.