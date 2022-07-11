Basketball
FIBA Asia Cup 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Streaming
All you need to know about the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup.
The 2022 FIBA Asia Cup will kickstart from 12th July 2022 with the Indian basketball team drawn in Group D with Philippines, New Zealand and Lebanon. The Indian cagers are the lowest ranked team in the group and will have their task cut out to advance to the playoffs with a top-three finish.
Adding salt to India's wounds of being drawn in a tough group is the fact that their skipper Vishesh Brighuvanshi will miss the 12-day long tournament after having picked up an injury during the team's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup campaign. The Indian management though would be eager to find out how Kushal Singh - the U-16 Asia Cup star, gels into the senior side.
India Squad
Muin Bek Hafeez, Aravind M Kumar, Sahaij P Singh, Amarendra Nayak, Vivek V Goti, Kushal Singh, Pranav Prince, Prashant Rawat, Pratyanshu Tomar, Aryan, Amritpal Singh
Schedule
13th July - India v/s New Zealand - 9:30 am IST
15th July - India v/s Philippines - 1 pm IST
17th July - India v/s Lebanon - 9:30 am IST
Where to Watch?
All the matches of FIBA Asia Cup 2022 are expected to be LIVE streamed on the Courtside 1891 application.