FIBA Asia Cup 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Streaming

All you need to know about the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup.

Indian basketball team for 2022 FIBA Asia Cup

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-11T12:45:31+05:30

The 2022 FIBA Asia Cup will kickstart from 12th July 2022 with the Indian basketball team drawn in Group D with Philippines, New Zealand and Lebanon. The Indian cagers are the lowest ranked team in the group and will have their task cut out to advance to the playoffs with a top-three finish.

Adding salt to India's wounds of being drawn in a tough group is the fact that their skipper Vishesh Brighuvanshi will miss the 12-day long tournament after having picked up an injury during the team's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup campaign. The Indian management though would be eager to find out how Kushal Singh - the U-16 Asia Cup star, gels into the senior side.

India Squad

Muin Bek Hafeez, Aravind M Kumar, Sahaij P Singh, Amarendra Nayak, Vivek V Goti, Kushal Singh, Pranav Prince, Prashant Rawat, Pratyanshu Tomar, Aryan, Amritpal Singh

Schedule

13th July - India v/s New Zealand - 9:30 am IST

15th July - India v/s Philippines - 1 pm IST

17th July - India v/s Lebanon - 9:30 am IST


Where to Watch?

All the matches of FIBA Asia Cup 2022 are expected to be LIVE streamed on the Courtside 1891 application.



