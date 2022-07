FIBA Asia Cup 2022: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Streaming

The 2022 FIBA Asia Cup will kickstart from 12th July 2022 with the Indian basketball team drawn in Group D with Philippines, New Zealand and Lebanon. The Indian cagers are the lowest ranked team in the group and will have their task cut out to advance to the playoffs with a top-three finish.

Adding salt to India's wounds of being drawn in a tough group is the fact that their skipper Vishesh Brighuvanshi will miss the 12-day long tournament after having picked up an injury during the team's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup campaign. The Indian management though would be eager to find out how Kushal Singh - the U-16 Asia Cup star, gels into the senior side.

India Squad

Muin Bek Hafeez, Aravind M Kumar, Sahaij P Singh, Amarendra Nayak, Vivek V Goti, Kushal Singh, Pranav Prince, Prashant Rawat, Pratyanshu Tomar, Aryan, Amritpal Singh

Schedule

13th July - India v/s New Zealand - 9:30 am IST

15th July - India v/s Philippines - 1 pm IST

17th July - India v/s Lebanon - 9:30 am IST

Where to Watch?

All the matches of FIBA Asia Cup 2022 are expected to be LIVE streamed on the Courtside 1891 application.