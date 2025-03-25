2025 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup: Indian hoopsters aim to make main draw – Preview

The Indian men and women basketball teams are all geared up for the eighth edition of the 2025 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup scheduled from March 26-30 in Singapore.

Men's team comprising Arvind Muthu, Pranav Prince, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon and Princepal Singh will take on Republic of Korea in their opening qualifying match.

The women's team led by Sreekala Rani, Aneesha Cleetus, Gulabsha Ali and Priyanka Prabhakara will play Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Both, Indian men and women's team are placed in the qualification draw B.

The men's team have drawn alongside Republic of Korea, Macau, and Philippines, while the women's team has Hong Kong (China), Chinese Taipei, and Guam in their draw.

A total of 48 teams will be competing in Singapore. The Qualifying Draw will be held on March 26-27 before the main draw - featuring 12 men's and 12 women's teams - on the following three days. Only four group winners will advance to the main draw.

The Indian women had won the tournament in their inaugural appearance in 2013 but the men bowed out of the tournament in the qualifying stage. Both teams will be looking to make their presence felt.

Schedule

March 26 - India vs Republic of Korea (men) - 12:35 PM IST; India vs Hong Kong (women) - 11:35 PM IST; India v Macau (men) - 6:55 PM IST



March 27 - India vs Philippines (men) - 12:35 PM IST; India v Chinese Taipei (women) - 11:45 PM IST; India v Guam (women) - 4:40 PM IST

Live Streaming

All the matches of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup will be live-streamed on the FIBA 3x3 YouTube channel.