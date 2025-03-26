Basketball
FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 Live: Indian men beat South Korea for the first time- Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the first day of the Qualifying draw of the FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 in Singapore.
FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 Live: The Indian men's and women's basketball teams will kick off their campaigns at the FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 in Singapore on Wednesday.
Both Indian teams will be playing in the qualifying draw on the opening day of the competition.
The Indian women's team has one match on the first day, against the Hong Kong side, while the men's team will be in action twice, against South Korea and Macau, respectively.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 26 March 2025 5:00 AM GMT
India dominate South Korea to clinch a big win in the opener
India beat South Korea for the first time at the FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup thanks to a brilliant all-around play from the youngster Harsh Dagar.
Full Time: India 21-11 South Korea
- 26 March 2025 4:55 AM GMT
10' Dagar finishes off in style with a beautiful 2-pointer from the edge of the circle
Indian Men's Team 21-11 South Korea Men
- 26 March 2025 4:54 AM GMT
9' India just two points away from the win as Dagar converts two free throws
Indian Men's Team 19-10 South Korea Men
- 26 March 2025 4:51 AM GMT
8' Excellent foot movement from Harsh to win three points in a minute
Indian Men's Team 15-9 South Korea Men
- 26 March 2025 4:49 AM GMT
7' Another 2-pointer for South Korea, keeping them within reach in this later stage
Indian Men's Team 11-9 South Korea Men
- 26 March 2025 4:47 AM GMT
7' A crucial 2-pointer from Harsh Dagar as India extends their lead
Indian Men's Team 11-6 South Korea Men
- 26 March 2025 4:45 AM GMT
6' A two-pointer from South Korea, puts pressure back on Indian team
Indian Men's Team 8-6 South Korea Men
- 26 March 2025 4:44 AM GMT
4' India is maintaining their lead with constant 1-pointers
Indian Men's Team 5-2 South Korea Men
- 26 March 2025 4:38 AM GMT
2' India take an early lead with two single-pointers
Indian Men's Team 2-1 South Korea Men