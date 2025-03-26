Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Basketball

FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 Live: Indian men beat South Korea for the first time- Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the first day of the Qualifying draw of the FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 in Singapore.

3*3 Basketball, Asia Cup
X

Indian men's 3*3 Basketball team. (File Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 March 2025 5:30 AM GMT

FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 Live: The Indian men's and women's basketball teams will kick off their campaigns at the FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 in Singapore on Wednesday.

Both Indian teams will be playing in the qualifying draw on the opening day of the competition.

The Indian women's team has one match on the first day, against the Hong Kong side, while the men's team will be in action twice, against South Korea and Macau, respectively.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-03-26 03:25:12
>Load More
FIBABasketballIndian Sports LIVE
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick