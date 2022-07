FIBA Asia Cup 2022: Winless India crash out of the tournament after losing to Lebanon

The Indian men's basketball team suffered a huge defeat against Lebanon, its third consecutive in the competition, to end its campaign in the FIBA Asia Cup on a disappointing note on Sunday. India lost 63-104 in its final Group D match at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Winless India finished last in the four-team group. The top team from each group advanced to the quarterfinals, while the second and third placed sides will feature in the playoffs.

India had earlier lost 47-100 against New Zealand before suffering a 59-101 defeat at the hands of Philippines.

India's best performance in the FIBA Asia Cup was a fourth-place finish in the 1975 edition.