FIBA Asia Cup 2022: India suffer second defeat after losing to Philippines

The Indian men's basketball team lost 59-101 to Philippines for its second consecutive defeat in the FIBA Asia Cup here on Friday. For India, Muin Bek Hafeez shone bright with 14 points followed by Pranav Prince with 11. William Navarro (18 points) and Thirdy Ravena (17) starred for Indonesia.

Thirdy Ravena, William Navarro, Ray Parks, and the Philippines 🇵🇭 are finally on board after scoring a big win over India on the fourth day of the #FIBAAsiaCup!



India had earlier lost 47-100 to New Zealand in the opener. India are currently placed third in Group D with two points, just above Lebanon who have the same tally but have played a game less. India on Friday missed their captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi due to an injury.



India will face World No. 54 Lebanon in their final Group D match on Sunday. The top team from the four groups will advance directly to the quarterfinals while the second and third-placed sides will face each other in the play-offs for the remaining four last-eight berths. India's best showing at the FIBA Asia Cup was a fourth place finish in the 1975 edition.