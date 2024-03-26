FIBA 3x3 Asian Cup 2024: Preview, India fixtures, when and where to watch

Singapore will welcome a host of nations for the 2024 edition of the FIBA 3x3 Asian Cup to be held between March 27-31. This is the seventh edition of the tournament and it will begin with a qualifying round comprising 15 men's teams and 11 women's teams, who will vie for a place in the main draw.

﻿﻿About 3x3 basketball

﻿﻿In its simplest form, a 3x3 basketball is a condensed form of the conventional sport we know and love played in a full court. It was first introduced in the 2010 Youth Olympics and made its senior debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Learn all about the 3x3 basketball here.

﻿3x3 Asian Cup format



In the men’s qualifying draw, 15 teams have been divided into four groups. India is placed in Pool D, alongside Malaysia, Maldives and Macau. The qualifying team from Pool D will progress to compete against New Zealand and Qatar. Mongolia is the defending champion in the men's event.

The winners and runner-ups of each group proceed to the quarterfinals and begin the knockout phase of the tournament.

In the women's category, 11 teams have been divided into three groups for the qualifying round. India has been placed in Pool C along with Indonesia, Hong Kong China, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Australia is the defending champion of the women's event.

The qualifying draws will be held between March 27-28 and the main draw, comprising the knockouts and the finals, will be held on March 31.

﻿Indian squad for the 3x3 Asian Cup

Men: Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan (captain), Pranav Prince, Princepal Singh, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon

Women: Aneesha Cleetus (captain), Pushpa Senthil Kumar, Kavya Singla, Sreekala Rani

﻿Indian fixtures

﻿(All timings are in Indian Standard Time, IST)

Men:

India vs Maldives, men’s qualifying draw D on March 27 at 10:40 AM

India vs Macau, men’s qualifying draw D on March 27 at 1:30 PM

Malaysia vs India, men’s qualifying draw D on March 28 at 8:55 AM

Women:

India vs Northern Mariana Islands, women’s qualifying draw C on March 27 at 5:40 PM

Hong Kong China vs India, women’s qualifying draw C on March 28 at 1:30 PM

India vs Indonesia, women’s qualifying draw C on March 28 at 4:25 PM

﻿Where to watch

﻿Although the matches will not be telecasted live in India, fans can catch the action live from Olympics.com where the matches will be streamed live.