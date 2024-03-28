FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup Qualifying Live: Indian men's 3*3 team loses 9-21 to Malaysia and misses out on main draw - Blog, Scores, Updates

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup qualifying draw LIVE: Indian men's and women's teams will continue in the qualifying draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 for a place in the main draw.

Indian men's team will take on Malaysia today while Indian women's team will take on Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Schedule:

India men v Malaysia: 8:55 AM IST

India women v Hong Kong: 1:30 PM IST

India women v Indonesia: 4:25 PM IST

Stay tuned for updates.



