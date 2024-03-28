Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Basketball

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup Qualifying Live: Indian men's 3*3 team loses 9-21 to Malaysia and misses out on main draw - Blog, Scores, Updates

Follow us for LIVE action from the qualifying draw of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024.

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup Qualifying Live: Indian mens 3*3 team loses 9-21 to Malaysia and misses out on main draw - Blog, Scores, Updates
X

Indian men's 3*3 Basketball team

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 March 2024 3:55 AM GMT

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup qualifying draw LIVE: Indian men's and women's teams will continue in the qualifying draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 for a place in the main draw.

Indian men's team will take on Malaysia today while Indian women's team will take on Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Schedule:

India men v Malaysia: 8:55 AM IST

India women v Hong Kong: 1:30 PM IST

India women v Indonesia: 4:25 PM IST

Stay tuned for updates.


Live Updates

2024-03-28 03:00:49
>Load More
Basketball
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X