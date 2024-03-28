Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup Qualifying Live: Indian men's 3*3 team loses 9-21 to Malaysia and misses out on main draw - Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for LIVE action from the qualifying draw of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024.
FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup qualifying draw LIVE: Indian men's and women's teams will continue in the qualifying draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 for a place in the main draw.
Indian men's team will take on Malaysia today while Indian women's team will take on Hong Kong and Indonesia.
Schedule:
India men v Malaysia: 8:55 AM IST
India women v Hong Kong: 1:30 PM IST
India women v Indonesia: 4:25 PM IST
Live Updates
2024-03-28 03:00:49
- 28 March 2024 3:53 AM GMT
Up Next:- India women Vs Hong Kong at 1:30 PM IST
Indian men's team could not make it to the main draw but now women's team will try to turn the fortunes to progress into next round.
- 28 March 2024 3:35 AM GMT
5' India won a two pointer but still trailing by 8
India 8-16 Malaysia
- 28 March 2024 3:25 AM GMT
Both teams are on the mat for this virtual knockout match
The winner of this clash between India and Malaysia will progress through to the main draw.
