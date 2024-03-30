Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Basketball
FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup LIVE: India women 3*3 team loses 10-17 to New Zealand- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us fo all the LIVE action from the main draw of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 in Singapore on Saturday.
FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup LIVE: Indian women's team will be in action at the main draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 for a place in the knockout stages.
They will take on Australia and New zealand in the group D action. The top two teams of the group will go through the quarterfinals.
Schedule:
India women v New zealand: 12:10 PM IST
India women v Australia: 6:05 PM IST
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2024-03-30 06:00:14
- 30 March 2024 7:03 AM GMT
A two pointer from Pushpa in last 15 seconds but India loses the first match
India women 10-17 New Zealand
- 30 March 2024 7:00 AM GMT
9' A two pointer from New Zealand to acclaim a big 6 point lead
India women 8-14 New Zealand
- 30 March 2024 6:58 AM GMT
7' New Zealand scores few quick points to gain a good lead
India women 7-11 New Zealand
- 30 March 2024 6:56 AM GMT
6' Rani scores a good one pointer from the edge of the circle
India women 7-8 New Zealand
- 30 March 2024 6:53 AM GMT
5' A very good two pointer from Rani to reduce the deficit to 2
India women 5-7 New Zealand
- 30 March 2024 6:51 AM GMT
4' A very good defence from Indian side despite playing with just three players
India women 2-5 New Zealand
- 30 March 2024 6:48 AM GMT
3' Good defence from both sides in this low scoring encounter
India women 2-3 New Zealand
- 30 March 2024 6:46 AM GMT
2' Pushpa scores the first point on board for India with a clinical 1 pointer
India women 1-3 New Zealand
- 30 March 2024 6:43 AM GMT
1' A slow start to the game as both teams misses their 2 pointers tries
India women 0-0 New Zealand
