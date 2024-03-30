FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup LIVE: India women 3*3 team loses 10-17 to New Zealand- Blog, Scores, Updates

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup LIVE: Indian women's team will be in action at the main draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 for a place in the knockout stages.

They will take on Australia and New zealand in the group D action. The top two teams of the group will go through the quarterfinals.

Schedule:

India women v New zealand: 12:10 PM IST

India women v Australia: 6:05 PM IST

