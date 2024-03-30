Olympics Begin In
Basketball

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup LIVE: India women 3*3 team loses 10-17 to New Zealand- Blog, Scores, Updates

Follow us fo all the LIVE action from the main draw of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 in Singapore on Saturday.

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup LIVE: India women 3*3 team loses 10-17 to New Zealand- Blog, Scores, Updates
X

Indian women's 3x3 team through to main draw of FIBA Asia Cup.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 March 2024 7:06 AM GMT

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup LIVE: Indian women's team will be in action at the main draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 for a place in the knockout stages.

They will take on Australia and New zealand in the group D action. The top two teams of the group will go through the quarterfinals.

Schedule:

India women v New zealand: 12:10 PM IST

India women v Australia: 6:05 PM IST

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-03-30 06:00:14
