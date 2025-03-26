FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup: Indian men's team stun higher-seeded South Korea

The Indian men's 3x3 Basketball team stunned the higher-seeded South Korean team in the first match of the qualifying draw of the 2025 FIBA 3*3 Asian Cup in Singapore on Wednesday.

The Indian team, seeded 18th, clinched the match in a dominating way, scoring 21 points in reply to South Korea's 11, claiming their first-ever victory against South Korea with a minute to spare.

This was the third meeting between the two sides and was playing against each other after a gap of three years.

The 20-year-old Harsh Dagar caught the limelight once again as he single-handedly scored more points (12) than the whole South Korean team, which included as many as four two-pointers.

The Indian team will now take on Macau in their second qualifying group match later today.

#news l 🇮🇳 INDIA STUNS KOREA! 🔥🏀



India's men’s team defeats 🇰🇷 South Korea for the first time at the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2025, led by a stellar all-around performance from youngster Harsh Dagar! 💪⚡#3x3AsiaCup #basketball pic.twitter.com/Yn3eSDJc9a — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 26, 2025

Indian women face heavy defeat

On the other hand, the Indian women's team had a horrible outing in their opening fixture of the qualifying draw, losing to Hong Kong by a big margin of 11 points.

The quick and agile Hong Kong team scored 17 points against India, who had a pretty bad outing in their offensive play and could not convert some easy buckets, managing just 6 points from the game.

Gulabsha Ali was the top scorer of the match for India as she scored three points and was the only Indian player to have a two-pointer on the day.

The Indian women's team now needed two big wins in their final two qualifying group matches against the higher-seeded Chinese Taipei and Guam tomorrow.