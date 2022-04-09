Basketball Federation announces 5v5 National League on sidelines of National Championships

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) president K Govindraj spoke to the media post the Annual General Meeting conducted in Chennai. The Senior National Basketball Championship is being held in the same city right now.

Govindraj threw light on the launching of a new 5v5 National League in June later this year. The top 9 teams in both gender categories at the National Championships will compete in the league after the INBL 3v3 final, which will take place on 29th May 2022.

BFI did not forget to shed light on their INBL project. They have decided to conduct 3v3 event in 30 cities, ten more than the current year, as they aim for 3v3 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While Coach Matic, in his interview with The Bridge, had said that the focus will always be on 5v5, BFI seems to be pressing hard on the 3v3 format.

The BFI president also shared that a professional basketball league without foreigners "is still in the pipeline" and will be finalized in December. He confirmed the professional league is on the cards, but refrained from divulging any details.

The federation is waiting for the decision on allowing the foreign players to the professional league. BFI has also decided that a National School League and National College will take place in the current year, with the final tournament of the school league expected to be held in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.





