Elite Pro Women's Basketball League Try-outs announced, 250 players turn up

India's first-of-its-kind 5x5 Pro Basketball League for Women, Elite Women's Pro Basketball League announced its first-ever try-out.



The response was overwhelming and saw over 250 women athletes turn up for the same. Furthermore, four more wildcard try-outs are on the cards, which will provide opportunities for women across more geographic locations in the country.

The try-out was held in Noida Indoor Stadium and saw some great talent showcase their games. The first-of-its-kind league will feature 6 teams and have 72 players. The 4-day tryouts focussed on skills, drills, and also how the athlete adapts to playing with different teams and strategies.

The selection committee included Jagat Narayan Nehra who was the former basketball coach at Sports Authority of India and Prasanna Jayasanakar the Southern Railways women’s team. They will shortlist players to be drafted into the 6 teams.

Talking about the same, CEO of Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League Sunny Bhandarkar said, “We are extremely happy with the response we got, having over 250 athletes showing up for the try-outs itself validates the necessity of having a women’s league. The athletes who showed up had a great skill set and understanding of the game. We aim to elevate the game of Basketball in India.”