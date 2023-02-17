Elite Pro Basketball League to have preseason from 11th to 20th March

Ever since India’s first pro basketball league ‘Elite Pro Basketball League’ was announced, the league has been creating ripples be it player signings or try-outs or salaries. The league has now announced that the inaugural Preseason will kickstart from 11th to the 20th of March 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

The icing on the cake is the expansion to 16 teams from 12 teams which will give more players a chance to turn pro. Nagpur Knights, Goa Saints, Surat Diamonds and Eastern Tigers are the new 4 teams that are added.

The league will also include a minimum of 2 University players on each team giving them a chance to go professional.