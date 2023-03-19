Elite Pro Basketball League: Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad qualify for semis

Mumbai Stars, Jaipur Giants, Chennai Turbos, and Hyderabad Hoops, on Sunday, became four the semifinalists in the Pre-Season of Elite Pro Basketball League.

The Mumbai Stars will face Chennai Turbos while Hyderabad Hoops and Jaipur Giants will face each other to book a place in the final.



The Mumbai Stars beat Ahmedabad Aces by 16 points to book a place in the semifinals. The win against Ahmedabad meant Mumbai Stars top the western group with 3 wins out of their 3 games.

In a tight game between both teams till the last 5 minutes of the last quarter before Mumbai Stars turned on the heat and sealed the win. Ajay Singh, Manik Ohlan, and Gaurav Chandel of Mumbai Stars scored 34, 31, and 30 points respectively.

Akhilesh Kumar Tudu top scored for Ahmedabad Aces with 23 points.

On the other hand, Chennai Turbos won a hard-fought game with Goa Waves and booked their semi-finals slot. The game was very close till the end of the third quarter before Chennai Turbos played on an altogether another level finishing the match with a score of 113 – 89.

Arvind Annadurai of Chennai Turbos, top scored with 35 points and played 38 minutes in the full game.



Jaipur Giants also sealed their semi-finals spot after defeating Punjab Gladiators in a nail-biting finish with a score of 86 – 84. Joginder Singh Saharan of Jaiput Giants top scored with 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists. Rachit Singh of Punjab Gladiator ended up with 27 points.



The last semi-final spot was sealed by Hyderabad Hoops as they beat Nagpur Giants by 27 points. Mandeep Singh top-scored for the Hoops with 37 points and 8 rebounds.

