Elite Pro Basketball League: Rappers dazzle opening ceremony as the league kicks off

Delhi Dominators started the pre-season of the Elite Pro Basketball League with a narrow 74-73 win over Chandigarh Conquerors, thanks to a brilliant performance from top scorer Tanmay Mali.

The Delhi Dominators were coached by Nizhar Ahmed and Chandigarh Conquerors were coached by Girdhari Singh Shekhawat.

This was followed by a contest between Hyderabad Hoops and Lucknow Swarm, which the latter won with a score of 100-91.

In the third game of the day, Chennai Turbos defeated Bangalore Stallions by 78-54 with Aravind Annadurai scoring 21 points for the Chennai-based franchise.

Earlier in the evening, India’s first rap reality show MTV Hustle winner M-Zee Bella, Raga, and DG Immortals set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the Pre-Season of Elite Pro Basketball League. The 1-week pre-season kickstarted at the Noida Indoor Stadium.



M-Zee Bella kick-started his performance with his famous hits like Humble Poet, UFO, Monster, and Jhoot Hai Maa which had the audience hooting and cheering. His act was followed by Raga and DG Immortals who also performed their songs and made the crowd go wild. The rappers had the full stadium rooting and cheering for them.

The league also launched its music track titled ‘Posterized’ which is sung by Ruhaan79 who has sung hit songs like ‘Contessa Chitti’, and ‘Brahmaand’.

Ruhaan also performed at the opening ceremony and enthralled the audience with his catchy lyrics and his performance.

Talking about the opening ceremony, Sunny Bhandarkar CEO of Elite Pro Basketball said, “We wanted to provide an entertaining night that the players will remember for a long time. The teams have been practicing hard for the past few days and this provided them with a much-required break before the start of the pre-season.”

MTV Hustle winner M-Zee Bella, “It was a great audience today and it is always an honor to perform in front of athletes as they are a source of inspiration for everybody. I am a fan of the sport and whenever I get time, I do watch NBA. What Elite Pro Basketball is doing for the sport is great and I am sure it will help the growth of the sport in India.”