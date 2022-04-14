Basketball coach Devinderpal Singh Dhindsa passes away

Famous Indian basketball coach Devinderpal Singh Dhindsa passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He suffered a heart attack at the age of 72 and was at his residence in the city of Yamuna Nagar at the time of death.

Devinderpal Dhindsa was known for his commitment to the sport and had numerous long associations as a coach with several institutions and players. He coached at the Khalsa College for Women for 15 years and was associated with the Ludhiana Basketball Association as well.

Multiple players have gone on to represent the state and country in basketball under his tutelage. In an official statement released by the Punjab Basketball Association, Mr. Tej Dhaliwal was quoted saying ""Dhindsa was a thoroughly committed sportsperson who was very sound technically and pursued his passion of training players with whole heart. Punjab Basketball is at an immense loss in his demise,".

Several other individuals from various basketball associations paid tribute to his contributions to basketball.



