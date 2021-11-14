Indian-origin 3BL star Bikramjit Gill named in Canadian 3x3 National Squad

One of 3BL's most recognizable faces, Bikramjit Gill, has been named in the Canadian 3x3 National team for the 'FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup' tipping off this month in Miami, Florida. This will be the second international appearance for the 29-year-old 6ft 7'' 'Bik', after the FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

"It's always an honour to be called up by your national team. I'd like to thank 3BL for providing me with regular competitive exposure in recent years, which has improved my FIBA ranking points and helped me become a 3x3 format specialist," Bikramjit Gill said, according to a 3BL press release.

The first ever 'FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup' ̶ featuring the best teams from the Americas ̶ is scheduled to be held in Miami between November 12th to 14th. Bikramjit's second seeded Canadian team is in Pool B alongside Argentina and a to-be-decided third team from a separate Qualifying Draw. As a star participant in '3BL', India's only FIBA/BFI recognized 3x3 Pro Basketball League, the Toronto native Bikramjit is a member of the reigning champion team Gurugram Masters. "Whether Indian, Indian origin or foreign players, 3BL believes in facilitating opportunities for all. We wish Bikramjit a successful campaign as a member of the Canadian National Team," Mr Rohit Bakshi, 3BL commissioner said. Akin to the T20 version of cricket, 3x3 basketball is one of the fastest growing urban sports in the world. It is also played widely in Indian schools and colleges, as well as in casual neighbourhood 'pick-up' games.

