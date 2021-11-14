Basketball
Indian-origin 3BL star Bikramjit Gill named in Canadian 3x3 National Squad
Bikramjit Gill is competing in the 'FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup' in Miami. This is the second time Bikramjit will be representing Canada.
One of 3BL's most recognizable faces, Bikramjit Gill, has been named in the Canadian 3x3 National team for the 'FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup' tipping off this month in Miami, Florida. This will be the second international appearance for the 29-year-old 6ft 7'' 'Bik', after the FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifier 2019.
Akin to the T20 version of cricket, 3x3 basketball is one of the fastest growing urban sports in the world. It is also played widely in Indian schools and colleges, as well as in casual neighbourhood 'pick-up' games.
3x3 Basketball is the fastest and shortest format of basketball in the world. All you need is one hoop, a half-court and six players. Games can be staged outdoor and indoor in iconic locations to bring basketball directly to the people. It's a 10-minute game. Highest score in 10 minutes or first team to score 21 points wins.
3x3 is not only FIBA's second official discipline but made its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and will be played at the Commonwealth Games – Birmingham 2022 and at the Paris 2024 Olympics.