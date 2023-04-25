BFI president Govindaraj to become first Indian to head FIBA Asia

Basketball Federation of India (BFI) president Kempareddy Govindaraj is set to be elected as head of the Asian body of the sport at its congress in Bengaluru next month.

The post of the president of FIBA Asia, the continental governing body, goes by rotation through the six sub zones -- East Asia, South East Asia, Central Asia, South Asia and Gulf and West Asia.

It's the turn of South Asia Basketball Association, of which Govindaraj is the nominee, to nominate FIBA Asia president from among its member national federations for the term 2023-27. The official approval and ratification of Govindaraj as head of the continental body will be done on May 22 at the FIBA Asia Congress here.

Govindaraj, who is currently a member of the FIBA Asia Board, will be the first Indian to head the continental basketball body. He will succeed Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani of Qatar, who completed his fourth five-year term as head of FIBA Asia since 2002.

"It's an honour for me to become the first Indian to head Asia's basketball governing body. I will continue to work even harder for the development of basketball in Asia and India," Govindaraj, also a member of Legislative Council in Karnataka, told PTI.

"Govindaraj will ensure his experience as FIBA Asia president percolates down among all the stakeholders," said FIBA Asia Executive Director Hagop Khajirian in a statement.