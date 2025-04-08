Basketball: India drawn in Group C for 2025 FIBA Asia Cup

The Indian men's basketball team has drawn in Group C for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from August 5-17.

The Indian cagers, ranked 15th in Asia, are the lowest-ranked team in the group with China ranked sixth, Jordan (eighth) and hosts Saudi Arabia placed 10th in the continental rankings.

Having won the 16 Asia titles in the past, China will try to extend their lead as all-time leader.

Defending champion Australia have drawn in Group A along side Qatar, Korea and Lebanon. The reigning two-time champions, Australia, are undefeated in the Asia Cup and will be looking to maintain their perfect record.

Group B includes Guam, Japan, Syria and Iran. Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, Iraq and Philippines complete Group D line up.

Indian team qualified for the continental championship for the 11th consecutive time after defeating Bahrain 81-77 at the Khalifa Sports City. India, led by coach Scott Flemming, held off a late comeback from Bahrain to clinch their spot.

Come August, the Indian team will be looking to continue their momentum from FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup, where they ended 12-year hiatus to reach the quarter-finals. They eventually lost to New Zealand in the quarters.

A total of 16 teams have been split into four groups of four. Top team from each group will automatically qualify for the quarter-finals. The second and third teams will will play in the qualification to quarter-finals. The winning team will advance to the semifinals.

2025 FIBA Asia Cup Groups

Group A: Australia, Qatar, Korea, and Lebanon

Group B: Guam, Japan, Syria and Iran

Group C: India, China, Jordan, Saudi Arabia

Group D: Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, Iraq, and Philippines