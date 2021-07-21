Tokyo Olympics: 'Fully Vaccinated' basketball player misses out due to covid protocols

In a setback to the Olympic medal hopes of US's 3x3 Basketball Women's team, a key cog in Katie Lou Samuelson will miss out on competing at the games due to being placed in the Covid-19 health and safety protocols, USA Basketball announced.

Our hearts are broken for Lou. We thank her for her endless commitment to building up USA Basketball 3x3 & we will miss her dearly in Tokyo. 🇺🇸 #USABfamily 🤞

The 24-year old Seattle Storm star would have been the first USA Basketball player to represent her country at the Youth Olympics and the Olympics. Unfortunately, injuries have not been too kind to the young star, who missed time at multiple crucial junctures in her early career. Samuelson was coming off a breakout season where she was a key contributor for the Storm and was named to the All-EuroLeague first-team.