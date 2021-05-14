3x3 Basketball League 3BL granted official recognition by Basketball Federation of India

India's only FIBA recognised 3x3 Basketball League 3BL has been granted official recognition by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI). This move comes as a huge boost to Indian basketball in the shorter format as the country dreams of sending a 3x3 basketball team to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.



"We are thrilled as well as excited to be exclusively recognized by BFI and FIBA. This elevates us among the only 3x3 basketball professional leagues in the world to be exclusively recognized by the international and national bodies. India has all the potential for becoming a basketball superpower in the 21st century and 3BL is keen to play a constructive role by building a pathway for top talent right from the grassroots to the world stage," said the chairman of 3BL, Yoshiya Kato, about the leagues association with BFI.

#BigBreakingNews Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has finally granted formal recognition to @3X3BL , making it #IndiaBasketball 's first @FIBA + BFI approved Pro 🏀 League. https://t.co/tiMi7yshgo

The 3BL is expected to bring in drastic changes in the Indian basketball ecosystem, whilst also opening up better avenues for the countless hoopers in the country.



The 3BL is a property of YKBK Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. It consists of a total of 6 women's and 12 men's teams. The 3BL holds the rights for 3x3 basketball in India exclusively and it also provided the country to compete at the FIBA 3x3 international circuit.