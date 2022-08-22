WATCH: Baseball team Savannah Bananas break into Kala Chashma step to celebrate; video goes viral

American baseball team Savannah Bananas were seen celebrating a win by breaking into the famous step from Bollywood song Kala Chashma on Saturday. The video of the same is now viral on social media.

Bananas' star Jackson Olson started off the celebration and his teammates duly joined in to create something which is now an internet sensation among baseball fans across the world.

The 24-year-old Olson first faked a hamstring injury while completing a run, before bending down with his knees and hands on the ground and breaking into the famous dance step from Kala Chashma.









This dance step has been quite famous in European and American cities for some time now after a Norwegian dance crew named Quick Style performed it in a wedding.