Photo Of The Day: Relationship Goals of a sports fan

Carol and Warren Reckmeyer have been happily married since 1952 but what makes their marriage different is both love the sport of baseball. A few years back, in 2015, both were spotted wearing identical jerseys 'Together Since 1952' outside the Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri before the Cardinals vs Giants match. Warren wore a Cardinals jersey with "Together" written as his name on the back, with the number 19 below it, and Carol wore a Giants jersey emblazoned with "Since" as her name and the number 52 below it. While the lady is a big Giants fan, Warren loves watching Cardinals play.





Many things can break up a marriage, but baseball rivalry isn't one of them.

Image Courtesy: Benjamin Hochman/Twitter/2015