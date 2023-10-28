Mumbai Cobras' inaugural draft picks for Baseball United

The Mumbai Cobras made history in the world of baseball by being the first franchise to be announced by Baseball United. In their inaugural draft, they selected a remarkable lineup of talent from across the globe.

Let's take a closer look at the players who will be donning the Cobras' jersey in the upcoming season.

1. Karan Patel - RHP, USA

Karan Patel, the first-ever draft pick for the Mumbai Cobras, made history in the 2017 MLB Draft by becoming the first player of Indian descent to be drafted when the Chicago White Sox selected him in the 7th Round. Patel's journey to baseball brings a unique blend of skills to the team.



2. Andrelton Simmons - Shortstop, Curacao

Andrelton Simmons, a 4-time Gold Glove winner and winner of the Platinum Glove for the National League in Major League Baseball in 2013, adds incredible defensive skills to the Mumbai Cobras. He has represented the Atlanta Braves (2012 - 2015), Los Angeles Angels (2016 - 2020), Minnesota Twins (2021), and Chicago Cubs (2022) in MLB. His reputation as a fielding wizard makes him a standout addition to the team.

3. Robbie Ross - LHP, USA

Robbie Ross, known for his Major League experience with the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox in 2008, brings a wealth of pitching knowledge to the Cobras. He was also named the High School Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year in Kentucky, showcasing his exceptional talent from a young age.

4. Justin Williams - Outfielder, USA

Justin Williams, who has played for the Tampa Bay Rays and the St. Louis Cardinals, is a dynamic outfielder with a promising career ahead. His ability to make impactful plays in the outfield and at the plate will be an asset for the Cobras. He was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013 for the MLB June Draft.

5. Shed Long - 2B, USA

Shed Long, hailing from Birmingham, Alabama, is a versatile second baseman known for his agility and ability to turn critical double plays. His defensive skills combined with his hitting make him a well-rounded player for the Cobras. He was also drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the MLB June Draft 2013 and also played for the Seattle Mariners from 2019 to 2021.

6. Jacob Robson - Outfielder, Canada

Jacob Robson’s journey to the Mumbai Cobras, as the 6th pick, is marked by his illustrious international career. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2016 MLB Draft. Robson's impressive resume includes representing the Canadian national baseball team at the 2019 Pan American Games Qualifier and the prestigious 2023 World Baseball Classic.

7. Akeem Bostick - RHP, USA

Akeem Bostick, a pitcher from Florence, South Carolina, possesses a strong arm and a wide range of pitching techniques. He was selected for the Texas Rangers in the MLB Draft 2013. His versatility on the mound will provide the Cobras with various strategic options. He also made his debut with the New York Mets in 2021.

8. Akeel Morris - RHP, U.S. Virgin Islands

Akeel Morris, hailing from the U.S. Virgin Islands, adds a unique flair to the Cobras' pitching squad. His experience and adaptability make him a valuable addition to the team. He was selected by the New York Mets in the MLB Draft 2010. He represented the Atlanta Braves (2017) and Los Angeles Angels (2019) in MLB.

9. Tiago Da Silva - RHP, Brazil

Tiago Da Silva, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, brings an international flavor to the Cobras. He has represented both the Brazil and Italy National teams in Baseball. His pitching skills and diverse background will contribute to the team's global appeal.

10. Brandon Laird - Infielder, USA

Brandon Laird, an infielder from Cypress, California, adds depth to the Cobras' infield lineup. His defensive prowess and hitting capabilities make him a well-rounded player. He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the MLB June Draft in 2007. He also played for the Chiba Lotte Marines at the NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball) till 2018. He has also played for the Houston Astros in MLB till 2013.

11. Brantley Bell - Infielder, USA



Brantley Bell, hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is another promising infielder on the Cobras' roster. He was selected with the Cincinnati Reds in the MLB Draft in 2015. His fielding skills and agility enhance the team's defensive capabilities.

12. Cito Culver - Infielder, USA

Cito Culver, from Rochester, New York, is known for his infield skills and ability to make precise plays. His talent and versatility will make him a valuable asset for the Cobras. He was also picked by the New York Yankees in the 2010 MLB Draft.

13. Zac Rosscup - LHP, USA



Zac Rosscup, from Clackamas, Oregon, brings his pitching expertise to the Cobras. He was picked by the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB June Draft in 2009. His impressive arm strength and pitching repertoire will be instrumental for the team. He has played in MLB for the Chicago Cubs (2013 - 2017), Colorado Rockies (2017, 2021), Los Angeles Dodgers (2018), Seattle Mariners (2019), and Toronto Blue Jays (2019).

14. Enrique Burgos - RHP, Panama

Enrique Burgos, hailing from Panama City, Panama, adds an international flavor to the Cobras' pitching squad. His experience and adaptability make him a valuable addition to the team. He has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB in the year 2015.

15. Dalton Combs - Outfielder, USA



Dalton Combs, an outfielder from Monroe, Indiana, is a dynamic player with a promising career ahead. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the MLB June Draft in 2017. His ability to make impactful plays in the outfield and at the plate will be an asset for the Cobras.

16. Carlos Garcon - Catcher, Mexico



Carlos Garcon, a catcher from Oaxaca, Mexico, provides the Cobras with a reliable presence behind the plate. His defensive skills and game-calling abilities make him an essential part of the team. He has played for minor league teams and represented Oaxaca Guerreros, Mexico City Diablos Rojos, and Durango Generales.

17. Raul Shah - Outfielder, United Kingdom



Raul Shah, representing the United Kingdom, is a promising outfielder with a unique background. He has represented the First Team All-Howard County twice and also played the All-Star Game in 2011. His skill set and international experience add depth to the Cobras' roster. He represents Great Britain for MLB in the World Baseball Classic.

18. Justin Wylie - Outfielder, USA



Justin Wylie, from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is a dynamic outfielder with a bright future. His speed and agility in the outfield make him a valuable asset for the Cobras. He has represented Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic since 2019.

19. Austin Bernard - Catcher, USA



Austin Bernard, a catcher from Anaheim, California, adds depth to the Cobras' catching squad. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the MLB Draft in 2017. His defensive skills and ability to handle pitchers make him an invaluable asset.

20. Nico Tallache - LHP, USA



Nico Tallache, from Canby, Oregon, is a promising pitcher with a strong arm. His pitching talent and versatility will contribute to the Cobras' success. He represented the Durango Generales in the minor league in 2022.

The Cobras have crafted a squad that balances seasoned veterans with fresh talents, creating a dynamic blend of experience and potential. With the likes of Karan Patel, Andrelton Simmons, Robbie Ross, Justin Williams, and many others, they bring a wealth of experience and success from Major League Baseball. Simultaneously, players like Raul Shah, Carlos Garcon, and Nico Tallache represent the promising future of the team.



The Mumbai Cobras have assembled a diverse and talented roster that reflects their mission to leave a lasting impact in this tournament. With players from different backgrounds and skill sets, the Cobras are ready to make their mark on the Baseball United league. The journey begins, and the Cobras are poised for an exciting season ahead.