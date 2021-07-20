Mexican baseball team players tested COVID-19 positive ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Two players of the Mexican baseball team tested positive for Covid-19 just days before they were supposed to leave for the Tokyo Olympics.



"At the beginning of the gathering of the Mexican baseball selection two asymptomatic positive cases of Covid-19 were detected," the Mexican Baseball Federation and the Mexican Baseball League told AFP,

The two players who have been tested positive are Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis.

They were placed in solitary confinement immediately in their hotel rooms where the national team gathered.

The Mexican baseball team, which qualified for the first time in the Olympics, is scheduled to depart for Tokyo on Wednesday.





