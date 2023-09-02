First pro Indian baseball team Mumbai Cobras get first pick at player draft

As the world eagerly awaits the historic moment when Baseball United's inaugural draft takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio on Tuesday, September 19th, all eyes are on the Mumbai Cobras. The first-ever professional baseball team in India and the broader GCC and South Asian region, the Mumbai Cobras is the first franchise to be announced by Baseball United and they are poised to make history as they step into the spotlight at this groundbreaking event.

Baseball United, the visionary professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent announced the Showcase Event in Dubai from November 10th -12th, 2023. The first game in the history of Baseball United will feature the greatest of rivalries- India vs Pakistan with the Karachi Monarchs taking on the Mumbai Cobras.

Kash Shaikh, President, CEO and Majority Owner of Baseball United, announced in an exclusive interview with The Bridge, “This is a big day for Indian baseball. With our official announcement that Mumbai has the first-ever draft pick in Baseball United history, we have the opportunity to create a defining moment for young Indian baseball players around the nation. The person selected with this pick will be remembered forever.”

“When we saw everything that has been happening in the last 15 years- with franchise cricket gaining more popularity and India at the heart of it all, we really believed that we could take the world’s other bat and ball sport into this cricket mega-kingdom and inspire people to fall in love with the game of baseball”, Kash told The Bridge.

Owned by Baseball United with General Manager Barry Larkin and Manager Chris Sabo, the Mumbai Cobras are determined to assemble a competitive roster that will proudly represent the city and its baseball-loving community in India.

Baseball United's inaugural draft will feature the Mumbai Cobras, along with the Karachi Monarchs, Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons The drafting process will be held at Cincinnati, Ohio The birthplace of Baseball overseen by Baseball United's CEO and Majority owner Kash Shaikh & Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations, John Miedreich, promises to be a moment of suspense and excitement for baseball enthusiasts across the globe.

The selection of the Mumbai Cobras as the first franchise and granting them the opportunity to have the first draft pick is a testament to the immense importance that both the team and the city of Mumbai carry in the world of sports. "This historic moment signifies the trust and belief that Baseball United places in Mumbai as a significant part in the growth and promotion of baseball in the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent," said MLB Hall of Famer, Barry Larkin. "I've had the privilege of visiting India to teach the game, and I've seen first-hand the passion, talent, and potential within the people of this city. Our team and I can't wait to get started building with the community and connecting with our fans."

For Mumbai, a city known for its bustling energy and diversity, the introduction of a professional baseball team marks a significant milestone. Cricket has long been the nation's favourite sport, but now, the Mumbai Cobras are poised to showcase the beauty of baseball and attract sports enthusiasts.

As the Mumbai Cobras prepare for this historic moment, they carry with them the dreams and aspirations of an entire city and nation.The passion for baseball is set to soar in Mumbai and the broader region, as the Cobras pave the way for a bright future for the sport in the heart of India.

The inaugural draft in Cincinnati will not only determine the composition of the Cobras' roster but also symbolize the dawn of a new era for baseball in India. The city is ready to embrace this thrilling sport and stand proudly alongside other baseball-loving communities around the world.

On Tuesday, September 19th, all eyes will be on the Mumbai Cobras as they take their place in history at Baseball United's inaugural draft. It's a moment of celebration, unity, and pride for India as Mumbai gears up to make its mark on the international baseball stage.