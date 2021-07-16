Cat Osterman — the youngest in 2004 US contingent to oldest in 2021 Softball team

Softball will mark its return at the Olympics this year in Tokyo. The sport was not a part of the Summer Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016, as decided by the International Olympic Committee.

The USA are the favorites to claim the Gold Medal in the Women's Event, whereas, the hosts also have a good chance of winning the event. Women's Softball was first introduced to the sport during the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Cat Osterman will be one of the leading players for the USA Women's Softball team this year. The 38-year-old was part of two Olympic Games in 2004 and 2008 and announced her retirement in 2009 after Softball was excluded from Olympic Games.

Coming 'Back' from retirement in 2018 to compete at Tokyo Olympics





Cat Osterman decided to give it one last shot at the Olympics after Softball was introduced to the Games for Tokyo. The American athlete came out of retirement in 2018, in order to claim her third Olympic Medal this year.



She was the youngest member in the American Contingent at the 2004 Olympic Games, at the age of 21. However, she will be the oldest member of the Softball team at the Tokyo Olympics this year.



Cat Osterman won the Gold Medal at the Athens Olympic Games in 2004 and followed it up with a Silver Medal in Beijing in 2008. Heading into the 2021 Olympics, she is one of the leading members of the American Softball team.

Osterman was named as the third greatest softball player and the Number one pitcher in NCAA history. She picked up two wins and a save at the 2004 Olympic Games and had 23 strikeouts to her name which led Team USA to a Gold Medal.

Team USA's 22 matches unbeaten streak came to an end in the finals of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where they were defeated by Japan by a score-line of 3-1. Osterman gave up two runs on three hits in the final, which were the first runs in her career.

In the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF), she has a win-loss record of 95-24, and she has 1,260 strikeouts to her name.