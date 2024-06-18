Yoo Yong-Sung back in Lakhsya Sen's team ahead of the Paris Olympics

South Korean coach Yoo Yong-Sung is all set to make a return to Lakshya Sen’s team ahead of the Paris Olympics, as reported by The Hindustan Times, on Tuesday.

Sung had previously trained the 22-year-old shuttler in 2022 where he performed exceptionally well by reaching the final of All England Open Badminton Championship.

He has been returned to Lakshya’s team after the latter plans to improve his training skills to reshape himself before the Paris Olympics. He will be boarding his flight to Marseille for a training session with Lakshya at Halles des Sports Parsemain.

‘It’s nice to be back with Lakshya. I am going to be with him for a month or so for now”, said Sung in a recent media interaction.

His comeback to Lakshya’s team will enable him to train harder as his Olympic debut reckons. Lakshya will be competing in the Canada Open earlier before the start of the Paris Olympics.

Lakshya Sen is set to participate at the Canada Open 2024 and defend his Title there pic.twitter.com/PlwvSKVSJP — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) June 15, 2024

Fine-tuning the minutiae to be Paris ready



Lakshya is working hard to tune his defense strokes, popping up his variations for attacking which might require some work to reshape against his opponents.

He said, “At times when I’m hitting hard, my opponents are already anticipating it and waiting in the black court, I need to bring in sharp drops, change it up a bit and keep them guessing”.

Lakshya firmly believes that the Paris Olympics could be an open contest as most of the top-seeded players are not in their best form.