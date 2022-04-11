Badminton
YONEX Korea Masters 2022: All you need to know, Schedule, Indian Squad, Where to Watch, Live Stream
The second major Asian BWF tournament of 2022 is set to begin on 12th April as Indian shuttlers gear up to continue their medal-winning spree this season.
The second consecutive Asian badminton tournament to be held will be the Korea Masters. Several Indian shuttlers are expected to take part in this tournament which is being held immediately after the Korean Open 2022. Srikanth Kidambi and P Kashyap are seeded in 1st and 8th place in the men's singles event. Ashwini Ponappa/N Sikki Reddy are seeded in 3rd place in the women's doubles while Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun and Krishan Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Panjala.
Here's all you need to know about the Korea Masters 2022:
Tournament: 2022 Korea Masters
Dates: 12th -17th April 2022
Venue: Gwangju Yeonju Stadium, Gwangju Metropolitan
Korea Category: BWF World Tour Super 300
Prize Money: USD 360,000
Indian squad for Korea Masters 2022:
Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, Kiran George, Chirag Sen, RY Chittaboina,
Women's Singles: Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, Tanya Hemanth, SI Farooqi, SKP Kudaravalli
Men's Doubles: MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, B. Sumeeth Reddy-Navaneeth Bokka, Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, PS Ravikkrishna-SP Udaykamar, I Bhatnagar-K Sai Pratheek, KP Garaga-VG Panjala,Tarun Kona,
Women's Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy, Palak Arora-Unnati Hooda
Mixed Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa-B. Sumeeth Reddy, K Sai Pratheek-NS ReddyWhere to follow Korea Masters 2022?
Indian badminton fans can follow the live score and updates of the tournament on the BWF website and tournamentsoftware.com.