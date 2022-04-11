CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

YONEX Korea Masters 2022: All you need to know, Schedule, Indian Squad, Where to Watch, Live Stream

The second major Asian BWF tournament of 2022 is set to begin on 12th April as Indian shuttlers gear up to continue their medal-winning spree this season.

world championships
X

Kidambi Srikanth is the first seed in the Men's Singles category

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-11T15:54:15+05:30

The second consecutive Asian badminton tournament to be held will be the Korea Masters. Several Indian shuttlers are expected to take part in this tournament which is being held immediately after the Korean Open 2022. Srikanth Kidambi and P Kashyap are seeded in 1st and 8th place in the men's singles event. Ashwini Ponappa/N Sikki Reddy are seeded in 3rd place in the women's doubles while Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun and Krishan Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Panjala.


Here's all you need to know about the Korea Masters 2022:

Tournament: 2022 Korea Masters

Dates: 12th -17th April 2022

Venue: Gwangju Yeonju Stadium, Gwangju Metropolitan

Korea Category: BWF World Tour Super 300

Prize Money: USD 360,000

Indian squad for Korea Masters 2022:

Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, Kiran George, Chirag Sen, RY Chittaboina,

Women's Singles: Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, Tanya Hemanth, SI Farooqi, SKP Kudaravalli

Men's Doubles: MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, B. Sumeeth Reddy-Navaneeth Bokka, Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, PS Ravikkrishna-SP Udaykamar, I Bhatnagar-K Sai Pratheek, KP Garaga-VG Panjala,Tarun Kona,

Women's Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy, Palak Arora-Unnati Hooda

Mixed Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa-B. Sumeeth Reddy, K Sai Pratheek-NS Reddy

Where to follow Korea Masters 2022?

Indian badminton fans can follow the live score and updates of the tournament on the BWF website and tournamentsoftware.com.



Badminton Badminton World Federation BWF World Tour Finals 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X