World University Games: Shuttler Alisha Khan alleges "career sabotage" by AIU

Indian shuttler Alisha Khan has alleged an administrative error by Indian team officials after exclusion from the badminton mixed team event at the ongoing 2025 World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany.

Alisha took to her social media to express her outrage, claiming six Indian badminton players were denied participation in the mixed team event. She termed it ‘career sabotage’.

"A human error shouldn't ruin someone’s career. We came all the way from India to represent our country in the World University Games 2025 in Rhine -Ruhr, Germany. 12 badminton players were sent from India-selected, trained, prepared. But only 6 were allowed to play, and the other 6 were left out," Alisha Khan wrote on Sunday.

"Because our Indian team officials failed to submit our names correctly. At the manager's meeting on 16th July, they were given a simple task: tick 12 names from the nomination list. They only submitted 6, forgetting the rest. As per FISU rules, 12 players are allowed- we were all eligible. We traveled, we trained, we sacrificed, and yet we were denied the chance to even participate," she added.

"The 6 who got to play gave their best-and won Bronze. But only they will now receive podium honors, merit certificates, government jobs, cash awards, and recognition. The rest of us will return empty-handed-not because of lack of effort, but because of a careless blunder by the officials. This is not just mismanagement-it's career sabotage," Alisha reacted.

Alisha highlighted the unfairness saying, "We demand answers. We demand accountability. We demand that our voices be heard, and our rights be respected. We didn't lose a match-we lost our right to even participate. This isn't just a mistake. It's career sabotage by AIU and our team.

"And guess what? There was no coach. Yes, at a global event, we had no official badminton coach behind us. AIU didn't approve One. We – the players – coached and supported each other from behind the court. We deserved better. AIU spent money on those who weren't needed… But refused to send the one person who mattered most A COACH. This isn't just bad planning. It's neglect, ego, and zero accountability," she concluded.

Led by world no 47 Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, India’s mixed team comprising of Devika Sihag, Saneeth Dayanand, Tasnim Mir, Varshini Viswanath Sri, and Vaishnavi Khadkekar bagged a bronze medal – the country's first in the sport at the prestigious university-level multi-sport event.

Alisha's statement on social media came just hours after India's historic medal win.

What do the FISU rules say?

According to the general terms of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), each delegation may enter up to 12 athletes in total, with a maximum of 6 men and 6 women for the World University Games.

For the mixed team event, each delegation may enter one team, consisting of at least 2 men and 2 women, but no more than 6 of each. A minimum of 3 men and 3 women is recommended to cover potential injuries.

Each team tie includes one match each of Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles, with no athlete allowed to play in more than two matches per tie.

As per the FISU rules, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) – the federation under which Indian athletes compete at World University Games – did field the recommended amount of shuttlers for the mixed team event.

The six others who missed out were – Rohan Kumar, Viraj Vilas, Darshan Pramod, Abhinash Mohanty, Aditi Bhatt, and Alisha Khan.

Would entering all 12 players have gotten all of them playing time at the Games? That's hard to answer.

But the fact remains – if there was a provision to enter 12 shuttlers for the event, the recommended number of athletes to be entered also stood at six.

Indian Badminton squad

Men: Sathish Kumar, Rohan Kumr, Viraj Vilas, Darshan Pramod, Saneeth Dayanand and Abhinash Mohanty

Women: Vaishnavi Khadkekar, Devika Sihag, Alisha Khan, Tasmin Irfanali, Varshini Vishwanath, and Aditi Bhatt