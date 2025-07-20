World University Games: India assured of first-ever medal in Badminton

India have been assured of a first-ever medal in the sport of badminton at the World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany.

The Indian mixed team, led by Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, registered a 3-2 win over Malaysia in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

The win propelled India into the semi-finals, assuring them of a first-ever badminton medal at the World University Games.

India started off well in the quarter-finals with the mixed doubles pair of Sathish Karunakaran and Vaishnavi Khadekar recording a 15-9, 11-15, 15-11 win in first match of the tie.

Malaysia, however, equalised as Saneeth Dayanand went down 15-9, 13-15, 11-15 after being a game up in the men's singles encounter.

Undeterred by Malaysia's fight back, the young Devika Sihag won the women's singles match 15-8, 8-15, 15-12 to help India take a 2-1 lead.

India confirms its first-ever #Badminton medal at the University Games! 🇮🇳🏸



Indian mixed team beat Malaysia in the quarterfinals 3-2 to assure at least a bronze medal. They will take on Chinese Taipei in the semis later today. pic.twitter.com/9x6gMqAGkb — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 20, 2025





Malaysia weren't to be pushovers as they once again fought back to equalise. The Indian men's doubles pair of Saneeth and Sathish went down 8-15, 6-15 in straight games.

Forced into a must win situation to keep India's campaign alive, the women's doubles pair of Tasnim Mir and Varshini Sri did not have the best of starts as they lost the opening game 9-15.

The youngsters, though, held their nerves well to win the next two games with an identical 15-13, 15-13 score line to push India through to the semi-finals and secure the country's first medal at the 2025 World University Games.

India will now face off against Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals on Sunday.

If they lose, they will bring home a bronze medal. If they win, India will face either China or Korea in the gold medal match.