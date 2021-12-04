Badminton
Badminton World Tour Finals LIVE - PV Sindhu reaches the final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semifinal of the Badminton World Tour Finals.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from the semifinals of the Badminton World Tour Finals
India started the World Tour Finals campaign with a total of seven players - their biggest contingent in history. While the men's doubles of duo of Satwik-Chirag pulled out of the event due to an injury, the women's doubles of Ashwini-Sikki and men's singles star Kidambi Srikanth failed to make it to the knockouts.
Only two Indian shuttlers survive now, the usual suspect PV Sindhu and a rather lucky Lakshya Sen, who made it out of the group of death. Both of them will be in action today. Can either of them assure India of a medal?
Live Updates
- 4 Dec 2021 10:20 AM GMT
PV SINDHU WINSSSSSS!
PV Sindhu advances to the final of the World Tour Finals 2021 with a 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 victory over Akane Yamaguchi!!!! Third Tour Finals Final for the double Olympic champion.
She will take on the young An Se Young tomorrow!
- 4 Dec 2021 10:19 AM GMT
MATCH POINT, SINDHU!
Yamaguchi falters at the net and PV SINDHU lets out a roar. 1 GAME POINT at 20-19. Is this enough?
- 4 Dec 2021 10:17 AM GMT
Yamaguchi LEADS
PV Sindhu has squandered a massive advantage she had. Yamaguchi leads 19-18 now. PRESSURE ON!
- 4 Dec 2021 10:16 AM GMT
Equalised!
This is going right down the wire. 18-18.
- 4 Dec 2021 10:09 AM GMT
15-12
Yamaguchi is trailing by 3 points, but she is still posing some troubles to Sindhu. In which way will this swing?
- 4 Dec 2021 10:04 AM GMT
Sindhu loses a challenge!
A shot from Yamaguchi called in, and it is indeed in. Sindhu loses a challenge. 12-9 lead for the Indian.
- 4 Dec 2021 10:04 AM GMT
3-points in a row!
Yamaguchi wins 3 in a row and is trying to make a comeback here. She trails 8-12.
- 4 Dec 2021 10:00 AM GMT
PV Sindhu on a roll!
Sindhu wins 8 points in a row and Yamaguchi has no idea what has hit her. 11-5 lead for the Indian before the change of sides. This should be more than enough for Sindhu to advance!
- 4 Dec 2021 9:57 AM GMT
Sindhu opens up a lead!
PV Sindhu opens up a two-point lead at 7-5. Can she maintain this?
- 4 Dec 2021 9:55 AM GMT
Tight start!
A very close start to the decider. Nothing to separate both the shuttlers. 5-5.