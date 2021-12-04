Log In
Badminton

Badminton World Tour Finals LIVE - PV Sindhu reaches the final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semifinal of the Badminton World Tour Finals.

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu gets a first-round bye in Badminton World Championships (Source: Indian Express)
PV Sindhu (Source: Indian Express)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-04T15:54:14+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from the semifinals of the Badminton World Tour Finals

India started the World Tour Finals campaign with a total of seven players - their biggest contingent in history. While the men's doubles of duo of Satwik-Chirag pulled out of the event due to an injury, the women's doubles of Ashwini-Sikki and men's singles star Kidambi Srikanth failed to make it to the knockouts.

Only two Indian shuttlers survive now, the usual suspect PV Sindhu and a rather lucky Lakshya Sen, who made it out of the group of death. Both of them will be in action today. Can either of them assure India of a medal?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!the

Live Updates

Badminton PV Sindhu 
