Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from the semifinals of the Badminton World Tour Finals

India started the World Tour Finals campaign with a total of seven players - their biggest contingent in history. While the men's doubles of duo of Satwik-Chirag pulled out of the event due to an injury, the women's doubles of Ashwini-Sikki and men's singles star Kidambi Srikanth failed to make it to the knockouts.

Only two Indian shuttlers survive now, the usual suspect PV Sindhu and a rather lucky Lakshya Sen, who made it out of the group of death. Both of them will be in action today. Can either of them assure India of a medal?

