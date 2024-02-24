World Para-Badminton C'ships: Suhas Yathiraj beats reigning Paralympic champion to reach final

Suhas Yathiraj, an IAS officer of the 2007 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre, reached the final of the World Para-Badminton World Championships for the first time on Saturday in Pattaya, Thailand.



In the men's singles Side Lower 4 (SL4) category semifinal, Suhas - ranked third in the world - handed the world no. 1 Lucas Mazur of France - who is also the reigning world championship and Paralympics champion - straight games (21-16, 21-19) defeat.

Born and raised in Hassan, Karnataka, 40-year-old Suhas, who won the Paralympics silver medal in Tokyo in 2021, pursued engineering from the National Institute of Technology.

He is currently the Secretary and Director General of Youth Welfare and Prantiya Rakshak Dal in the Uttar Pradesh government.

This is how you celebrate after beating the Paralympic champion! 🔥😇



Suhas Yathiraj upsets Lucaz Mazur of France in the semi-final of Para-badminton World Championships in MS SL4.#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/Wy979xDLSV — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 24, 2024

The Asian Para Games gold medallist, Suhas, an Arjuna awardee, will face the winner of the second SL 4 semifinal between fellow Indian shuttler Sukant Kadama and Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia in the final.

Pramod Bhagat in the SL 3 final

Meanwhile, in an all-Indian clash, legendary Pramod Bhagat edged out fellow Indian para-shuttler Manoj Sakar in the SL3 men's singles semifinal in an intensely fought contest 23-21, 20-22, 21-18. With this victory, Pramod, the defending Paralympic champion, sealed his record ninth World Championships medal.

However, in the other SL 3 men's singles semifinal, Nitesh Kumat went down to Bethell Daniel of England in a three-game thriller (18-21, 22-20, 14-21). Despite the defeat, Nitesh will return home with a bronze medal.



In the SL 3 final, Bethell will clash against Pramod for the gold medal.

Later today, Pramod will pair up with Sukant in the SL3-SL4 men's doubles semifinal as they take on Mongkhon Bunsun and Siripong Teamarrom of Thailand.

In the meantime, Manashi Joshi, the five-time World Para-Badminton Championships medallist, went down to Syakuroh Ikhtiar 12-21, 12-21 in the SL3 semifinal. However, the Indian para-shuttler won her sixth World Championships medal by securing a bronze medal at the event.