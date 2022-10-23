BWF World Junior Championships: Preview, India Squad, When to Watch, LIVE Streaming

After a disappointing 13th placed finish in the Badminton Mixed Team Junior World Championships, the Indian shuttlers will have their eyes set on the the individual events starting on Monday.

India finished medal less in the previous edition of the Junior World Championships in 2019, and would look to improve their overall tally of 9 medals including just a solitary gold.

Here is everything you need to know about the BWF Junior World Championships 2022.

Indian Squad

Men's Singles: Sankar Muthusamy, Raghav Bhatt, Ayush Shetty

Women's Singles: Anupama Upadhyay, Unnati Hooda, Rakshita Sree

Men's Doubles: Arsh Mohammad-Abhinav Thakur, Nicholas Nathan Raj-Suveer Tushar

Women's Doubles: Ishrani Barua-Devika Sihag, Shreya Balaji-Srinidhi

Mixed Doubles: Samarveer-Radhika Sharma, Vighnesh-Sri Sai

Schedule

The Badminton Junior World Championships will be held from 24th October 2022 to 30th October 2022.

LIVE Stream

You can catch all the LIVE action on Badminton Spain's official YouTube channel.



