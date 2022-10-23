Badminton
BWF World Junior Championships: Preview, India Squad, When to Watch, LIVE Streaming
All you need to know about the 2022 Badminton Junior World Championships.
After a disappointing 13th placed finish in the Badminton Mixed Team Junior World Championships, the Indian shuttlers will have their eyes set on the the individual events starting on Monday.
India finished medal less in the previous edition of the Junior World Championships in 2019, and would look to improve their overall tally of 9 medals including just a solitary gold.
Here is everything you need to know about the BWF Junior World Championships 2022.
Indian Squad
Men's Singles: Sankar Muthusamy, Raghav Bhatt, Ayush Shetty
Women's Singles: Anupama Upadhyay, Unnati Hooda, Rakshita Sree
Men's Doubles: Arsh Mohammad-Abhinav Thakur, Nicholas Nathan Raj-Suveer Tushar
Women's Doubles: Ishrani Barua-Devika Sihag, Shreya Balaji-Srinidhi
Mixed Doubles: Samarveer-Radhika Sharma, Vighnesh-Sri Sai
Schedule
The Badminton Junior World Championships will be held from 24th October 2022 to 30th October 2022.
LIVE Stream
You can catch all the LIVE action on Badminton Spain's official YouTube channel.