BWF World C'ships: PV Sindhu knocked out, Lakshya Sen moves to pre-quarters

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was knocked out of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark while Lakshya Sen moved to the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

16th-seed Sindhu, who got a bye in the first round, was up against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the second round.

The match was billed to be thrilling with both former women's world champions taking on each other but it was Okuhara who started on a strong note.

Sindhu was going toe-to-toe with Okuhara in the first game till the break as the Japanese shuttler had a lead of 11-9. Okuhara came to all guns blazing after the break and dominated with an all-round display to win the first game 21-14.

Sindhu looked clueless and didn't attack with two unforced errors ending the first game.

In the second game, PV Sindhu started aggressively and Okuhara was stunned. Sindhu raced to a lead of 9-0 owing to her fantastic winners and attacking display.

But Okuhara started her comeback with five consecutive points and entered the mid-game break trailing 9-11.

While Sindhu was expected to put the game to bed, Okuhara had other ideas as she barely gave Sindhu an inch to breathe and won the second game 21-14 knocking the Indian shuttler out.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen moved to the pre-quarterfinals as he defeated Korea's Jeon Hyeok Jin in straight games. Sen, who won the bronze medal at the 2021 edition, thrashed Korean Jeon 21-11, 21-12.

The Indian, thus, got his revenge against the Korean, who had defeated him in their only meeting at the Asia Team Championship in 2022.

The Indian lead 5-1 and slowly kept extending the gap against a struggling Jeon, who lacked the finishing punch during the fast-paced rallies.

Sen entered the interval with an 11-6 lead and kept things under a firm grip even after resumption to quickly move to 18-11 before sealing the first game with three straight points.

In the second game, Sen started with a lead of 4-1 before racing to an 11-5 lead at the break. He continued his fine display and breezed past Jeon to win the second game 21-12.

Lakshya is expected to face his long-time rival Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the next round.

World number 9 HS Prannoy will face Chico Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia later in the night.